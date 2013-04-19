By Narae Kim and Jane Chung
SEOUL, April 19 Singing a duet in front of
thousands of fans with South Korean rapper Psy, a world
sensation for his "Gangnam Style" and "Gentleman" videos, would
be heady for any singer, much less one who's only 16 years old
and has just launched her first album.
But the soulful-voiced Lee Hi, like Psy, has been breaking
rules for the K-pop music industry since her discovery in an
amateur talent show two years ago, including looking more like
the girl next door than a diva.
South Korea's love affair with pretty boy bands and
doll-like girl groups may be starting to crack and its music
industry is becoming more willing to experiment with talented
and less lovingly groomed stars, following Psy's megahit
"Gangnam Style," YouTube's most popular song with over 1.5
billion hits.
The song catapulted the sunglass-wearing singer with the
garish jackets to global fame and gave an additional boost to
the growing K-pop industry, despite his difference from the
polished K-pop norms - a change that came just in time for Lee
Hi, who sang with Psy at an April 13 concert at a Seoul stadium.
"Other singers are very pretty and tall. I am short, no
matter how high my heels are," said Lee, referring to the height
and well-groomed slimness of the nine-member Girls Generation,
one of K-pop's most famous groups.
"I cannot beat them with looks, so I figured, I need to
focus on singing well. That's what I'm good at and like most,"
added Lee, whose demure clothing contrasts with the long-legged,
miniskirted look of Girls Generation.
Lee was runner-up in a national talent show while still in
junior high school, gaining a contract with YG Entertainment
Inc, the same company that manages Psy. The top song from her
debut album, "Rose", surged to the top of the charts after its
March release.
By contrast, the vast majority of K-pop wannabes go through
years of rigorous training at entertainment agencies, sometimes
even 10 years. Many in Girls Generation trained for five years.
These "idol trainees" prepare with lessons in singing,
dancing, acting and foreign languages and lives similar to that
of military cadets. They live together, stick to a schedule
prepared by their agencies, and practice dancing and singing for
hours each day, without knowing if they will ever even debut.
Some will go on severe diets and have plastic surgery,
aiming for the pale-skinned, slender and double-eyelid looks
idealised by Yoona from Girls Generation.
The result is an industry whose overseas sales surged 135
percent in 2011 to $196 million, according to a Music Industry
White Paper published by the Korean Creative Content Agency. In
2006, overseas sales were worth $16.7 million.
SIGNS OF CHANGE
But change had begun, slowly, before Lee Hi took the stage.
A handful of singers have now come out of audition and
talent shows on Korean television, most notably the indie band
Busker Busker. Their single "Cherry Blossom Ending" reigned on
the charts after its release and topped them again this spring.
Analysts say growth of audition stars, who have worked their
way into the industry through their love of music and sheer
talent, may help widen the spectrum of K-pop.
"Such audition programmes can contribute to species
diversity of Korean pop music," said Lee Dongyeon, professor at
Korea National University of Arts.
Cultural critic Bae Kook-nam agreed that the programmes have
provided a fairer way into the industry for talented
individuals, but what K-pop really needs is to improve content,
its songs are often slammed as cookie-cutter replicas.
"Quality content is best achieved through diversifying
musical genres and performance. Healthy indie music, for
example, can imbue a new strength into the mainstream music," he
said. "K-pop has to prove that it has more than idols."
In the end, it may just come down to personalities.
"I think what I have in common with Psy is that we both have
very strong characteristics of our own that help us define who
we are," said Lee. "We both know for sure what we can do well
and what we like."
(Reporting By Jane Chung and Narae Kim, Editing by Elaine Lies
and Michael Perry)