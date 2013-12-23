SEOUL Dec 23 South Korea's militant labour
federation announced a general strike from Saturday in sympathy
with rail workers, after police hauled away scores of strikers
in a two-week dispute that has hit President Park Geun-hye's
popularity ratings.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) has more
than 690,000 members from sectors including construction and
public transport and any stoppage could bring the country to a
halt.
Workers with the state-run Korea Railroad walked off the job
in protest against a decision to set up a unit to run a
high-speed bullet train, which they say will lead to
privatisation and layoffs.
Hundreds of riot police stormed into the umbrella group's
head office on Sunday in a bid to arrest union leaders. They
detained about 130 strikers and confederation members.
"The KCTU will show our anger by action, not words, against
infringement of KCTU," the confederation said in a statement on
Monday, promising an all-out strike from Dec 28.
Freight trains are running at 54 percent normal frequency
and passengers trains at 58 percent. That frequency will be
reduced further this week.
The strikers want the company to withdraw the plan to set up
a separate unit, and Park doesn't want to back down. She said
the government would not give way in what has become the longest
strike to hit the railway.
"We can't promise a future if we compromise without
principles just because it is difficult," Park said on Monday.
The government has repeatedly denied planning to privatise
the railway, but Park's approval ratings have sagged since the
strike began.
A Gallup Korea poll showed on Friday that her approval
ratings had fallen to 48 percent, the lowest since May.
Opposition parties blamed the police raid and urged the
government to negotiate.
"People are getting tired and to regain trust... the
government should engage in conversation and settle the
situation," Democratic Party lawmaker Yoon Hu-duk told a
parliamentary hearing.
Unionized workers from the loss-making rail operator have
stymied efforts by previous administrations to take it private
since the early 2000s.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie)