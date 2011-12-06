SEOUL, Dec 7 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) TOP STORIES >S.Korea power cut affects SK Energy operations >Samsung plans flash chip line in China >Huge Vale ore carrier disabled at Brazil port >S.Korea warns of prolonged slowdown as Q3 GDP falls >S.Korea's net nirvana spawns good and ugly results >S.Korea eyes steps to spur home transactions >Samsung says Austin plant reaches full capacity >Samsung,Biogen to build $300mln biosimilars venture >S.Korea Nov department store sales fall vs yr ago >Soccer-South Korea's Lee inks deal with MLS club MARKETS >Seoul shares fall on S&P rate cut warning to Europ >S.Korea won retreat on S&P warning,bonds steadfast MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bet European leaders would take strong steps this week to end the region's debt crisis, including bolstering its financial rescue fund. *Crude futures rose in light trading on Tuesday as investors shifted focus from a fading threat of supply disruptions from Iran to prospects that a European Union summit on Friday would produce a workable agreement to contain the debt crisis there. *Wall Street closed mostly higher on Tuesday, while the euro traded flat on hopes European leaders were working on a plan to contain the sovereign debt crisis a day after Standard & Poor's warned 15 euro zone countries of a possible downgrade. *Seoul shares retreated on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's warned euro zone countries they might face broad rate cuts if a concrete plan to address the region's debt problems fails to materialize at a summit later this week. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LG Group plans to spin off LG Chem Ltd 's battery division next year, according to a company source on Tuesday. >SK Group signed an MOU on Tuesday with China's Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd on expanding strategic cooperation. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)