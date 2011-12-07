SEOUL, Dec 8 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >US Special Representative for North Korea Policy Glyn Davies meets South Korean officials. >2012 budget due to be passed in parliament. TOP STORIES >Korea's ruling GNP seeks revamp as crisis deepens >Europe's debt crisis hits South Korea's shipyards >Samsung Elec promotes chip, display head >SK Energy aims to fully restart all units this week >S.Korea unveils steps to boost housing market >LG Chem say no decision on battery business spinoff >Kia to boost capacity in local plant by 24 pct MARKETS >Seoul shares up but foreign selling continues >S.Korea won inches up, bonds steady ahead of rate MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Hopes the euro zone will figure out a solution to its ongoing debt crisis inspired enough buying to push U.S. stocks to a third day of gains on Wednesday in light trading. *Crude futures fell back on Wednesday, weighed down by an unexpected increase in U.S. stockpiles and doubts that a credible deal to resolve Europe's debt crisis will be reached at a summit on Friday. * U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday and the euro held steady against the dollar on lingering hopes an EU summit can ease Europe's debt crisis. *Seoul shares rose on Wednesday on hopes that S&P's warnings of possible downgrades to euro zone members' credit ratings would prompt European leaders to come up with a more credible debt solution at their Friday summit. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >A Seoul court on Wednesday suspended the Korea Communications Commission's(KCC) decision allowing KT Corp to suspend its 2G mobile services. >Dongwon Fisheries Co Ltd has reached an agreement with Japan's Plenus Co Ltd to launch a take-out meal joint venture. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)