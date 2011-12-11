SEOUL, Dec 12 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Samsung wins round in long legal fight with Apple >S.Korea c.bank cuts GDP views but seen too bullish >Daewoo says European client cancels ship order >S.Korea Nov producer inflation hits 1-yr low >Dongkuk Steel to invest $730 mln in JV with Vale >Thermal generator suspended in S.Korea industry hub >Lotte Group planning to acquire Himart-report >Nexen Tire says no longer pursuing Michelin tie-up MARKETS >Seoul shares slide as EU summit hopes fade MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, finishing the week higher after European Union leaders agreed on a plan to toughen the region's budget rules to help restore market confidence after a two-year sovereign debt crisis. * Oil prices rallied on Friday, after a choppy start, as an agreement for a closer euro zone fiscal union and news of a Chinese fund for U.S. and European investment lifted the euro and equities markets. *Global stocks rebounded and the euro rose on Friday after nearly all European Union leaders agreed to build a closer fiscal union to address the region's debilitating debt crisis. *Seoul shares fell on Friday after hopes for a European Union summit faded in the wake of a failed compromise on a treaty change, and as debt-easing measures by Europe's central bank failed to live up to investor expectations. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Oriental Brewery Co Ltd said it would delay a planned increase in beer prices after announcing a 7.48 percent hike last week. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)