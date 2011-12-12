SEOUL, Dec 13 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >S.Korean coastguard "killed by Chinese fisherman" >KOGAS says Nov domestic gas sales down 8.9 pct y/y >S.Korea slashes 2012 growth forecast >SamsungCard to sell$675 mln Samsung Everland to KCC >S.Korea SK Energy says all units operating normally >Architects apologise for 9/11 blast like design >KDB-led fund buys Apache gas assets for $200 mln >S.Korea's GS Retail sets $262 mln IPO at mid-range MARKETS >S.Korea won ends down despite early rally >Seoul shares rise; tech, defensive issues rally MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday, as concerns about Europe returned to the forefront after major credit ratings agencies warned that European leaders had not done enough to tackle the region's debt crisis. *Oil prices fell on Monday, pressured by concerns that Europe's agreement on closer fiscal union will not solve its debt crisis and might deepen a regional slowdown. *Global stocks and the euro slid on Monday as investors soured on a European Union plan adopted last week to enhance fiscal discipline in the euro zone in the hopes of quelling a two-year-old debt crisis. *Seoul shares closed higher on Monday, supported by a European summit agreement to tighten the region's fiscal union and bolster the IMF's bailout capacity. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Group said Monday that it would withdraw from a plan to join a consortium to launch a new mobile carrier in South Korea. >STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd said Monday that a joint venture set up by its Finnish unit had won a 120 billion won ($105 million) deal to build an icebreaker tug. >LG Chem Ltd said Monday that it had filed a lawsuit against SK Innovation for allegedly copying its proprietary battery separator technology for electric cars. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Seongbin Kang and Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)