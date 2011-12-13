SEOUL, Dec 14 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >S.Korea Nov import price growth eases >S.Koreans go mass-market, online for luxury goods >S-Oil considering lower run rate in Jan -co source >S.Korean shipbuilding shares down on order cancels >"Steel King" Park Tae-joon of POSCO dies MARKETS >Seoul shares retreat as refiners, Samsung Card fall >S.Korea won trims losses on intervention caution MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell for a second straight day on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve gave no hints of new stimulus measures to offset the effects of the worsening European debt crisis. *Oil prices rose on Tuesday as geopolitical jitters about Iran combined with threats to supply and key shipping lanes sent U.S. crude back above $100 a barrel. * The euro plunged to an 11-month low on Tuesday and U.S. stocks fell as worries about Europe's debt crisis mounted and the Federal Reserve said market turbulence may pose risks for the U.S. economy. *Seoul shares ended down 1.9 percent on Tuesday as concerns about Europe returned to the forefront after major credit ratings agencies warned European leaders had not done enough to tackle the region's debt crisis. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Homeplus, Tesco Corp's hypermarket operation in Korea, has decided to increase its standard employee retirement age from 55 to 60. >LG Chem Ltd has signed an MOU with Germany's Sud-Chemie to build a lithium cathode factory in Korea with capacity of 2,500 tonnes of per year, with production expected to start in 2014. >Dongbu Hitek Co Ltd has developed a production method for 700V high-voltage LED chips and plans to increase chip output. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)