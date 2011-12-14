SEOUL, Dec 15 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >S.Korea's China embassy window shot amid tension >Heir-apparent's hair's apparent in North Korea >Nexon slips after Tokyo IPO, may sting Zynga debut >S.Korea Nov unemployment rate steady vs Oct MARKETS >Seoul shares inch lower as tech shares weigh >S.Korea won recovers slightly after fall, bonds up MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell for a third day and hit their lowest level in two weeks on Wednesday as widespread risk aversion sank commodity prices, sent the euro to an 11-month low against the dollar and drove Italy's borrowing costs to a euro-era high. * Oil tumbled more than 4 percent on Wednesday, the biggest drop in over two months as a commodities selloff led to breaches of key technical support. * Stocks, oil, gold and the euro all fell on Wednesday, as sky-high borrowing costs for Italy fed fears of Europe's debt crisis spinning out of control. * Seoul shares edged down on Wednesday, as disappointing results from a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting failed to bolster confidence in a market chilled by persistent European debt woes. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >SK Chemicals Co Ltd will begin utilising biogas to power its factory in Ulsan to comply with greenhouse gas emissions regulations from next year. >Cable operator CJ HelloVision has commercialised the nation's first 1 gigabit-per-second internet service. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has separated the management structures governing its electronic component and finished product businesses. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)