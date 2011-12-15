SEOUL, Dec 16 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
>China, Japan, South Korea talk about FTA in Pyeongchang
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea seeks to avoid sanctions hitting Iran oil
>Hanwha says considering buying Tong Yang Life
>S.Korea considering privatising KAI next yr -source
>S.Korea Nov LNG imports drop 34.5 pct y/y
>S.Korea says to hire Daewoo Ship stake sale adviser
MARKETS
>Seoulshares fall 2.1 pct as refiners,shipyards slid
>S.Korea won hits 3-wk low; intervention suspected
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, as signs of strength in the
economy and higher-than-expected profit at FedEx outweighed more
warnings about Europe.
* Oil fell a second straight day on Thursday in light volume
trading, giving up early gains as investors remained cautious
about prospects for economic growth in Europe and China.
* Wall Street stocks and the euro snapped their three-day losing
streaks on Thursday as encouraging U.S. economic data and a
solid Spanish debt auction reduced fears that the euro zone debt
crisis could spark a global recession.
* Seoul shares fell on Thursday, with buying appetite weak on
rising risk aversion amid fears that Europe's debt crisis
continues to worsen.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>LG Display Co Ltd is producing 84 inch LCD pannel
starting from next May, according to the company source said on
Thursday.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Reporting by Tae-yi Kim)