SEOUL, Dec 22 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >N.K military back Kim's heir but will rule together >N Korea's Kim,the second of his line to be embalmed >Abductees feud ties Japan's diplomatic hands on N.K >US keeping dialogue open after Kim death >China confident NKorean will unify under new leader >Real tears in North Korea over Kim's death-witnesse >S.Korea firms to invest $12bln in oil, gas develop >Soccer-South Korea name Choi as new coach MARKETS >Seoul shares rally on U.S. data,euro zone liquidity >S.Korea won soars, bonds up as N.Korea shock wanes MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Technology shares slumped on Wednesday and pushed the Nasdaq down 1 percent after Oracle reported results that cast doubts on the sector's health, even as broader markets closed mostly flat in a thinly traded day. *Oil prices rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as U.S. crude inventories dropped to their lowest in nearly three years, overshadowing worries about the euro zone debt crisis. *The euro fell on Wednesday as doubts set in over whether fresh lending by the European Central Bank would be used to buy struggling euro-zone debt, while Oracle's weak earnings weighed on technology stocks and kept Wall Street mostly flat. *Seoul shares rose sharply on Wednesday, as strong U.S. data and moves to bolster long-term liquidity in the euro zone boosted investor risk appetite and eased worries about instability following the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >The executive boards of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Samsung Electro-mechanics Co Ltd have agreed to on a deal to sell a 50 percent stake in Samsung LED held by Samsung Electro-mechanics to Samsung Electronics for an unspecified amount. >Aju Capital Co Ltd has acquired unlisted Hanaro Savings Bank for about 80 billion won ($69.7 million). Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1147.650 Korean Won) (Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)