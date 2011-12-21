SEOUL, Dec 22 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
TOP STORIES
>N.K military back Kim's heir but will rule together
>N Korea's Kim,the second of his line to be embalmed
>Abductees feud ties Japan's diplomatic hands on N.K
>US keeping dialogue open after Kim death
>China confident NKorean will unify under new leader
>Real tears in North Korea over Kim's death-witnesse
>S.Korea firms to invest $12bln in oil, gas develop
>Soccer-South Korea name Choi as new coach
MARKETS
>Seoul shares rally on U.S. data,euro zone liquidity
>S.Korea won soars, bonds up as N.Korea shock wanes
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*Technology shares slumped on Wednesday and pushed the Nasdaq
down 1 percent after Oracle reported results that cast doubts on
the sector's health, even as broader markets closed mostly flat
in a thinly traded day.
*Oil prices rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as U.S.
crude inventories dropped to their lowest in nearly three years,
overshadowing worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
*The euro fell on Wednesday as doubts set in over whether fresh
lending by the European Central Bank would be used to buy
struggling euro-zone debt, while Oracle's weak earnings weighed
on technology stocks and kept Wall Street mostly
flat.
*Seoul shares rose sharply on Wednesday, as strong U.S. data and
moves to bolster long-term liquidity in the euro zone boosted
investor risk appetite and eased worries about instability
following the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>The executive boards of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Samsung Electro-mechanics Co Ltd have agreed to on a deal to
sell a 50 percent stake in Samsung LED held by Samsung
Electro-mechanics to Samsung Electronics for an unspecified
amount.
>Aju Capital Co Ltd has acquired unlisted Hanaro
Savings Bank for about 80 billion won ($69.7 million).
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
($1 = 1147.650 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)