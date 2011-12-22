SEOUL, Dec 23 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >A little unification OK, but not too much >N.Korea's Kim "blocked the howling wind of history" >Heungkuk, Goldman to arbitrate dispute >S.Korea NPS to entrust $115 bln to outside fund >Kia Motors unveils small electric car in S.Korea >Korea, Japan lead $140 mln outflow from Asia ETFs MARKETS >Seoul shares flat amid skepticism over bank fund >S.Korea won falls on doubts over ECB loan plan MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on the cusp of finishing out the year higher as another decline in jobless claims pointed to further improvement in the labor market. *Oil rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday in thin, choppy trading on fears of potential supply disruptions from Iraq and Iran and supportive U.S. economic data. *World stocks advanced on Thursday, boosted by a rosier U.S. economic outlook and rising European bank shares, while the euro struggled versus the U.S. dollar on concerns that the euro zone debt crisis will only continue to intensify. *Seoul shares ended flat on Thursday as skepticism prevailed that the European central Bank's offer of cheap loans may relieve the euro zone credit crunch but would not ensure a flow of liquidity into the troubled economies that need it most. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hana Financial Group Inc has been selected as a preferred bidder for the combined sale of Jeil 2 Savings Bank and Ace Mutual Savings Bank. >STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd said Thursday that its two European units won orders for cruise ships and a patrol vessel. >Dongbu Steel Co Ltd said Thursday that it had established a local subsidiary in Delhi, India to boost its presence in the country. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)