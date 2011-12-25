SEOUL, Dec 26 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>INSIGHT-Accordion player is North Korea's Kingmaker
>ANALYSIS-S.Korea stronger but not immune to shocks
>S.Korea Nov crude oil imports down 5.2 pct y/y
>S.Korea LG Chem says not to spin off battery unit
MARKETS
>Seoul shares end high as U.S. data inspires
>S.Korea won rises on U.S. data, bonds edge down
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*The S&P 500 turned positive for the year and closed out its
third week of gains in four on Friday as equities extended their
rally after a string of unexpectedly strong economic data.
*Oil prices rose for a fifth straight day on Friday, on concerns
about potential supply disruptions in Iran and Iraq and recent
signs of a strengthening U.S. economy.
*Wall Street stocks rose on Friday and oil prices edged up as
upbeat data reinforced a slightly better outlook for the U.S.
economy, curbing a bid for safe-haven U.S. Treasury debt.
*Seoul shares rose on Friday, wrapping up the last full trading
week of the year on a high note despite market shock following
the news of North Korean Kim Jong-il's death on Monday,
encouraged by U.S. data that signaled economic recovery.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
>LG Electronics Inc will release glasses for 3D TVs
that are 20 percent lighter than existing models in the first
quarter of next year.
>Business-to-business (B2B) sales among three SK Group
subsidiaries, SK Telecom Co Ltd, SK
Broadband Co Ltd and SK Telink have surpassed 2
trillion won ($1.7 billion) just three years after the group
entered the B2B market.
>The top 500 South Korean companies will generally hire fewer
employees next year, according to the Korea Chamber of Commerce
& Industry.
>Samsung Group, Hyundai Motor Group, SK Group
, Lotte Group, GS Group, and Hanwha plan to
increase investment next year, with Samsung Group set to invest
the most at around 50 trillion won ($43.5 billion).
