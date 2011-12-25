SEOUL, Dec 26 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >INSIGHT-Accordion player is North Korea's Kingmaker >ANALYSIS-S.Korea stronger but not immune to shocks >S.Korea Nov crude oil imports down 5.2 pct y/y >S.Korea LG Chem says not to spin off battery unit MARKETS >Seoul shares end high as U.S. data inspires >S.Korea won rises on U.S. data, bonds edge down MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The S&P 500 turned positive for the year and closed out its third week of gains in four on Friday as equities extended their rally after a string of unexpectedly strong economic data. *Oil prices rose for a fifth straight day on Friday, on concerns about potential supply disruptions in Iran and Iraq and recent signs of a strengthening U.S. economy. *Wall Street stocks rose on Friday and oil prices edged up as upbeat data reinforced a slightly better outlook for the U.S. economy, curbing a bid for safe-haven U.S. Treasury debt. *Seoul shares rose on Friday, wrapping up the last full trading week of the year on a high note despite market shock following the news of North Korean Kim Jong-il's death on Monday, encouraged by U.S. data that signaled economic recovery. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LG Electronics Inc will release glasses for 3D TVs that are 20 percent lighter than existing models in the first quarter of next year. >Business-to-business (B2B) sales among three SK Group subsidiaries, SK Telecom Co Ltd, SK Broadband Co Ltd and SK Telink have surpassed 2 trillion won ($1.7 billion) just three years after the group entered the B2B market. >The top 500 South Korean companies will generally hire fewer employees next year, according to the Korea Chamber of Commerce & Industry. >Samsung Group, Hyundai Motor Group, SK Group , Lotte Group, GS Group, and Hanwha plan to increase investment next year, with Samsung Group set to invest the most at around 50 trillion won ($43.5 billion). Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1150.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)