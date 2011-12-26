SEOUL, Dec 27 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Sony to sell stake in LCD venture to Samsung
>S.Korea former first lady head North for condolence
>Samsung Elec says approves acquisition of LED JV
>S.Korea GS Retail says may consider bid for Himart
>KEPCO chooses RWE as preferred bidder for trading
MARKETS
>Seoul shares dip on institutional selling
>S.Korea won gives up gains on corporate dollar buyi
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*The S&P 500 turned positive for the year and closed out its
third week of gains in four on Friday as equities extended their
rally after a string of unexpectedly strong economic data.
*Oil prices rose for a fifth straight day on Friday, on concerns
about potential supply disruptions in Iran and Iraq and recent
signs of a strengthening U.S. economy.
*Japanese and Indian stocks outperformed the rest of Asia in
thin trade on Monday, with sentiment partly lifted by signs of
U.S. economic recovery, although trading was subdued with many
markets closed for Christmas holidays.
*Seoul shares slid lower on Monday as lax year-end sentiment
received little support from signs of economic recovery in the
United States, with trading choppy as many markets remained
closed for the holidays.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> A Seoul court on Monday allowed South Korea's second-largest
mobile carrier KT Corp to end its second-generation
wireless telecommunication service, positioning the company to
enter the faster Long Term Evolution (LTE) market.
>Creditors of Ssangyong Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
have drawn a bid for 50.07 percent of the company's
shares.
(Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)