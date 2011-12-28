SEOUL, Dec 29 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Snow and tears mark funeral for North Korean leader >LG Display plant in eastern China hit by strike >S.Korea Jan manufacturing business outlook falls >"Great successor" poised to take over N.Korea >In South Korea, some praise North's "Dear Leader" >N.Korea closer to nuclear-tipped missile-US expert MARKETS >Seoul shares down on post-dividend selling >S.Korea won ends up in shallow trading; bonds rise MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday after a hefty year-end rally and the S&P 500 erased gains for the year on renewed concerns about the euro zone's financial health. *Oil prices fell on Wednesday, snapping a string of six straight sessions of gains as part of a broad sell-off across commodities and equities. *The euro weakened about 1 percent against the dollar and the yen on Wednesday, one day before an important auction of long-dated Italian debt, while U.S. stocks slid more than 1 percent on concerns about the economy in early 2012. *Seoul shares dipped on Wednesday as profit-seekers cashed in following the last dividend payments of the year, although losses were capped by light trading and positive U.S. data. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Motor Group and subsidiary Hyundai Rotem Company Co Ltd will likely win a 1.2 trillion won ($1.04 billion) deal to construct subway stations in the Philippines. >The regulatory Financial Supervisory Service said on Wednesday that Hyosung Corp had sold all its shares in Hankook Tire Co Ltd to improve its financial structure. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1155.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Eunjee Park and Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)