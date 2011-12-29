SEOUL, Dec 30 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >North Korea hails nuclear, military feats of Kim >Korea Nov factory output, trade data adds to gloom >Hyundai Motor Group says to boost R&D spending by >South Korea to sell 5.6 trln won in T-bonds in Jan MARKETS >Seoul shares steady on the day, down for the year >Korea won inches up to close year with 1.5 pct loss MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, moving the S&P 500 back in positive territory for 2011 ahead of the last trading day of the year, on more positive signals on the U.S. economy. *Oil rose on Thursday as gains in the stock market and shortcovering helped shake off early losses caused by a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles. * U.S. stocks rallied about 1 percent on Thursday as data signaled positive trends for the economy, but gold prices fell for a fourth consecutive session as investors constrained by tight liquidity resulting from the euro-zone debt crisis were forced to sell. *Seoul shares ended flat on Thursday, the last trading day of 2011, as early losses on fresh euro zone debt jitters and lackluster output data were reversed on steady institutional buying, but posted a yearly loss. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Group said Thursday that it had decided to withdraw a complaint against Hyundai Motor Co, ending a legal battle that began when the automaker became the new owner of Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co Ltd >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said in a statement on Thursday that its Galaxy Note had surpassed 1 million global shipments. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)