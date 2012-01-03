SEOUL, Jan 4 Following is a list of events
in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which
may influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea advances budget spending to support economy
>S.Korea FX reserves decline in Dec
>South Korea warns of fresh action over fund inflows
>Korea says to spend $460 mln to buy metals in 2012
MARKETS
>Seoul shares rise; Samsung Elec sets new high
>Korea won closes up on renewed risk ; bonds fall
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*Hoping for something better than 2011's flat stock market, U.S.
investors pushed shares higher on Tuesday to begin the new year,
though questions remain about whether a rally can be sustained.
*Oil prices surged on Tuesday, with U.S. crude hitting the
highest settlement since May, fueled by strong economic data
from the United States and China and mounting concern about
supply disruption from Iran.
*Stocks and the euro started the year with a sharp rally on
Tuesday, boosted by better-than-expected U.S. and European data
and hopes the Fed could ease monetary policy further, even as
crude surged on tensions between the United States and
Iran.
* Seoul's benchmark KOSPI index closed up on Tuesday, riding
support from an overnight rally in European shares after
stronger than expected manufacturing data from China and Germany
boosted sentiment.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>A supermarket owners' association has decided to ban sales of
Nong Shim Co Ltd's instant noodles in order to
protest the company's decision to raise factory prices more than
retail prices.
(Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)