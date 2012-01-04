SEOUL, Jan 5 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >S.Korea approve Samsung's flash chip plant in China >S.Korea buys more Iran oil but eyes alternatives >LG says aim to grow air conditioning business 10pct >N.Korea military grows stronger, says think-tank MARKETS >Seoul shares dip 0.5 pct as tech issues ease >S.Korea won rises but gains limited; bonds level MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed in a low-volume session on Wednesday, but some investors were encouraged to see equities avoid a sell-off amid lingering euro zone's debt problems. *Brent crude rose for the second straight session Wednesday, closing at a seven-week high after the European Union reached a preliminary agreement to ban imports of Iranian crude, escalating tensions in the West's standoff with Tehran that has gripped oil markets for weeks. *U.S. stocks closed nearly flat on Wednesday on positive economic data as crude settled higher on a European Union preliminary agreement to ban imports of Iranian oil. *Seoul shares slipped on Wednesday after sharp gains in the prior session as blue chip technology stocks such as Samsung Electronics took a breather from recent rallies. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Taihan Electric Wire Co Ltd has sold all its 960,000 shares in Standard Telecom Congo for about 20.7 billion won.($18.02 million) >Dongbu Hitek Co Ltd said Wednesday that it would expand into the medical equipment semiconductor business. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1148.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)