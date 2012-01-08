SEOUL, Jan 9 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Smartphones power Samsung to record Q4 profit >S.Korean markets rattled by N.Korea, France rumour >LG Elec says joins Google to roll out Google TV MARKETS >Seoul shares down as institutions turn sellers >S.Korea won slides on market talk; bonds dip MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rose in the first week of 2012, even though news that the U.S. jobless rate neared a three-year low did not whet interest in equities on Friday. *Brent crude prices edged up on Friday and gained more than 5 percent for the week as anxiety over Iran and potential supply disruptions countered the dollar's strength on better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth and concerns about Europe's economy. *The U.S. dollar got a boost on Friday from data showing strong growth in the U.S. labor market and the lowest jobless rate in almost three years, but oil prices teetered and stocks fell as the upbeat figures failed to enthuse investors. * Seoul shares closed down Friday as institutional investors abandoned the market, but trimmed losses after briefly extending falls on unsubstantiated rumors of a possible downgrade to France's credit rating and a North Korean nuclear accident. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >SK Group's overseas sales reached over 45 trillion won ($38.7 billion) in 2011, representing more than 60 percent of total sales. >The president of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd's automotive and farm equipment business, the owner of Ssangyong Motor Co, said it would develop the Korean automaker into a SUV specialised brand. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1162.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)