TOP STORIES
>Hyundai faces stoppage threat after self-immolation
>S.Korea's major shipbuilders mull joint bid for GTT
>S.Korea's Shinsegae to invest 1.9 trln won this yr
>Magpies and bears mourn North Korea's "Dear Leader"
>China media flags trade talks launch with S.Korea
MARKETS
>S.Korea stocks fall ahead of options expiration
>S.Korea won dip for third session; bonds fall
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday in a light-volume
session as investors stayed cautious ahead of corporate earnings
and key auctions for European debt this week.
*Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns about the euro zone's
economy, but the decline was limited by fears about Iran's
threats to shut the Strait of Hormuz oil-shipping route and
Tehran's ongoing dispute with the West over the Iranian nuclear
program.
*The euro and global stocks edged higher on Monday but worries
over Europe's economy and its troubled banking sector, coupled
with caution ahead of Italian and Spanish debt sales this week
left riskier assets vulnerable to a slide.
* Seoul shares ended lower on Monday as investors cashed in
ahead of the first options expiration date of the year, and amid
persistent jitters over the euro zone debt crisis and company
earnings.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency said Monday that it
would set up a booth at the 2012 Consumer Electronics Show for
small and mid-sized local companies such as Yujin Robot Co Ltd
to showcase their products.
>Internet provider SK Broadband Co Ltd has agreed to
help Taiwanese operator Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd
improve Internet connectivity between South Korea and Taiwan.
(Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)