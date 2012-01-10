SEOUL, Jan 11 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
>President Lee Myung-bak to visit China, hold summit with
Chinese President Hu Jintao.
>Standard Chartered's Korean unit to hold
press conference on change of company name. Its Korean operation
is attempting to recover a prolonged labour dispute last year.
TOP STORIES
>Samsung confident of outselling Nokia in 2012
>Hyundai Motor union says to suspend engine output
>LG Display:LCD prices to rebound late Q1
>KOGAS says Dec domestic gas sales up 2.1 pct
>Samsung Total to build $1.7 bln aromatic plant
>North Korea diplomacy picks up in Beijing
>Samsung unveils new tablet, available via Verizon
>Baseball-South Korea rookie found dead - KBO
>Korea, China battle to be king of the LNG shipyard
>SK Innovation, Continental to form car battery JV
MARKETS
>Seoul shares snap three-session losing streak
>S.Korea won breaks three-day fall on robust stock
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks climbed to a five-month high on Tuesday, led by
materials stocks after an upbeat forecast by aluminum company
Alcoa and strong gains in bank shares.
*Oil prices rose on Tuesday as optimism about U.S. economic
growth, anxiety about Iran's nuclear program dispute with the
West and unrest in Nigeria overrode concerns about Europe's
economy and debt crisis.
*Global stocks rallied on Tuesday on a wave of optimism over
the economy after a bullish outlook from U.S. aluminum maker
Alcoa and a surge in China's copper imports, while the euro
edged higher.
*Seoul shares rose on Tuesday, breaking a three-session losing
streak as investors relished the prospects of stimulus by
Chinese policymakers following lacklustre trade data and hints
of policy easing.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
>A major Ahnlab Inc shareholder and associates are
being investigated over suspicions of manipulating the share
price of the security software firm, according to the Financial
Supervisory Service on Tuesday.
>Lotte Group plans to enter the beer industry by constructing a
500 billion won ($432.26 million) production facility,
presenting a potential threat to top domestic breweries Hite
Jinro Co Ltd and OB.
($1 = 1156.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)