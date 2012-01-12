SEOUL, Jan 13 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >Bank of Korea reviews base rate TOP STORIES >Samsung may consider alliance with Japan's Olympus >Battle for China Gas heats up as SK Holdings boost >S.Korea says Q4 FDI regains ground after Q3 plunge >"Rocket man" Kim Jong-il immortalised in N.Korea >POSCO has no current plan to cut output, prices >CPS Energy to partner with OCI Solar Power >S.Korea broadest money supply growth steady in Nov >S.Korea's KEXIM plan to sell $200 mln uridashi bond >KCC to sell up to $595 mln shares in Hyundai Heavy >Half-naked South Korean soldiers train for winter MARKETS >Seoul share up on options expiry date;eye on Europe >S.Korea won pares losses on mixed trade; bonds fall MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The S&P 500 closed at a five-month high for the third day on Thursday but had difficulty extending gains in the face of lackluster economic data and another European bond market test. *Oil prices tumbled on Thursday in a late sell-off sparked by a report that a proposed European Union ban on imports of Iranian crude would be phased in over six months, reinforcing news already published by Reuters. *The euro rose to its highest in a week as strong demand at auctions for Italian and Spanish government debt on Thursday softened some worries over the region's debt crisis, while world stocks edged higher. * Seoul shares rose on Thursday after seesawing between positive and negative territory in early trade, but buying appetite remained constrained by worries over the euro zone debt crisis on the eve of a European Central Bank meeting and key Spanish bond auctions. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >NHN Corp, which operates South Korea's top Internet search engine, will enter new markets such as Vietnam, Germany, and Turkey from this year. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)