TOP STORIES >S.Korea, Oman to cooperate to stabilise oil supply >Samsung plans $1bln debt sale to fund U.S.chip plnt >S.Korea LNG inventory at 80 pct of capacity >Samsung Heavy says signs $2.3 bln deal with Inpex >Two more bodies found on ship, three people rescue MARKETS >Seoul shares fall but cushioned by institutional >Korea won down but sees limited losses; bonds rise MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks closed on Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday, a federal holiday. *Oil futures rose on Monday on growing tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran, after the Islamic state told its Gulf Arab neighbours not to make up any shortfall caused by an embargo on its crude oil exports. *European shares and the euro gradually recovered on Monday from early losses triggered by the mass downgrade of euro zone sovereign ratings last week, but they still looked vulnerable amid rising fears of a disorderly Greek debt default. * Seoul shares fell on Monday after Standard & Poor's mass ratings downgrade on euro zone countries over the weekend, but losses were capped as foreign and institutional investors just managed to maintain their lengthy buying streaks. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Conglomerates Samsung Group, LG Group, Hyundai Motor Group and SK Group will set up a 1.7 trillion won ($1.47 billion) fund to promote "mutual growth" by assisting unaffiliated small and medium enterprises to participate in bidding for their projects. >POSCO, Hyundai Steel Co and Dongkuk Steel Mill Co Ltd plan to take legal action against Chinese and Japanese steelmakers for alleged dumping. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1154.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)