SEOUL, Jan 17 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea, Oman to cooperate to stabilise oil supply
>Samsung plans $1bln debt sale to fund U.S.chip plnt
>S.Korea LNG inventory at 80 pct of capacity
>Samsung Heavy says signs $2.3 bln deal with Inpex
>Two more bodies found on ship, three people rescue
MARKETS
>Seoul shares fall but cushioned by institutional
>Korea won down but sees limited losses; bonds rise
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks closed on Monday in celebration of Martin Luther
King Jr.'s Birthday, a federal holiday.
*Oil futures rose on Monday on growing tension between Saudi
Arabia and Iran, after the Islamic state told its Gulf Arab
neighbours not to make up any shortfall caused by an embargo on
its crude oil exports.
*European shares and the euro gradually recovered on Monday from
early losses triggered by the mass downgrade of euro zone
sovereign ratings last week, but they still looked vulnerable
amid rising fears of a disorderly Greek debt default.
* Seoul shares fell on Monday after Standard & Poor's mass
ratings downgrade on euro zone countries over the weekend, but
losses were capped as foreign and institutional investors just
managed to maintain their lengthy buying streaks.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
>Conglomerates Samsung Group, LG Group, Hyundai Motor
Group and SK Group will set up a 1.7 trillion won
($1.47 billion) fund to promote "mutual growth" by assisting
unaffiliated small and medium enterprises to participate in
bidding for their projects.
>POSCO, Hyundai Steel Co and Dongkuk
Steel Mill Co Ltd plan to take legal action against
Chinese and Japanese steelmakers for alleged dumping.
($1 = 1154.8000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)