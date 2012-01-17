SEOUL, Jan 18 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Samsung plans record $41 bln investment in 2012 >South Korea frets as U.S. ups oil pressure on Iran >POSCO says buys $1.6 bln stake in Roy Hill Holdings >Singapore's Sembcorp Marine reviews STX OSV stake >Samsung says to merge bada mobile OS with Intel >S.Korea may post first trade deficit in 2 yrs MARKETS >S.Korea won gains on China data; bonds slip >Seoul stocks up on programme trade, offshore buys MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to its highest since early August, but sharply pared gains late in the session as Citigroup's steep drop in profit gave investors a reason to unload bank shares. *Brent crude prices edged higher on Tuesday on lift from the weaker dollar and better-than-expected data from China, Germany and the United States, but concerns about Europe's economy after last week's credit downgrades limited gains. *Stocks, oil and metals prices rose on Tuesday, helped by improved investor sentiment on the economic outlook in China, the United States and Germany, although persistent worries over the euro zone debt crisis pared gains. *South Korea's main bourse closely tracked its Asian peers, closing 1.8 percent higher on Tuesday, backed by a steady flow of programme purchases as investors brushed aside a series of rating downgrades in Europe. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >POSCO CEO Chung Joon-yang will be reappointed by the board of directors to head the steelmaker for another term. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it would begin mass production of 46-inch transparent LCD panels at the end of January. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)