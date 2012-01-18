SEOUL, Jan 19 Following is a list of
>Asian firms may eye RIM; Samsung denies interest
>Prudential, Korea Life bid for Tong Yang Life stake
>S.Korea c.bank plans "gradual" investment in China
>KAMCO hires Morgan Stanley, Shinhan on Daewoo Ship
>South Korea's KEXIM raises $360 mln abroad
>Toyota says aims to sell 10,000 cars Korea this yr
>KOSPI steady as resistance offsets foreign buying
>S.Korea won gains, Europe debt auctions eyed
*U.S. stocks jumped to their highest since July on Wednesday as
the International Monetary Fund sought to help countries hit by
the European debt crisis, while forecast-beating earnings from
Goldman Sachs dispelled some worries over bank profits.
*Brent crude oil futures dropped back on Wednesday as a weak
demand outlook overshadowed hopes the International Monetary
Fund would be able to raise more money to help resolve Europe's
debt crisis.
*Stocks surged on Wednesday after better-than-expected earnings
from Goldman Sachs eased worries about U.S. banks' profits in
the fourth quarter, while the euro rallied on the IMF's move to
increase its ability to fight the European crisis.
*Seoul shares ended flat on Wednesday after a narrow trading
session, unable to break through stubborn technical resistance
with investors taking pause after raking in hefty gains on
Tuesday.
>Hyundai Heavy Industries has bought a 5 percent
stake in KEPCO Engineering & Construction worth 150
billion won ($131.4 million).
($1 = 1141.7500 Korean won)
