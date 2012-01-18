SEOUL, Jan 19 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Asian firms may eye RIM; Samsung denies interest >Prudential, Korea Life bid for Tong Yang Life stake >S.Korea c.bank plans "gradual" investment in China >KAMCO hires Morgan Stanley, Shinhan on Daewoo Ship >South Korea's KEXIM raises $360 mln abroad >Toyota says aims to sell 10,000 cars Korea this yr MARKETS >KOSPI steady as resistance offsets foreign buying >S.Korea won gains, Europe debt auctions eyed MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks jumped to their highest since July on Wednesday as the International Monetary Fund sought to help countries hit by the European debt crisis, while forecast-beating earnings from Goldman Sachs dispelled some worries over bank profits. *Brent crude oil futures dropped back on Wednesday as a weak demand outlook overshadowed hopes the International Monetary Fund would be able to raise more money to help resolve Europe's debt crisis. *Stocks surged on Wednesday after better-than-expected earnings from Goldman Sachs eased worries about U.S. banks' profits in the fourth quarter, while the euro rallied on the IMF's move to increase its ability to fight the European crisis. *Seoul shares ended flat on Wednesday after a narrow trading session, unable to break through stubborn technical resistance with investors taking pause after raking in hefty gains on Tuesday. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Heavy Industries has bought a 5 percent stake in KEPCO Engineering & Construction worth 150 billion won ($131.4 million). ($1 = 1141.7500 Korean won) Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report