TOP STORIES
>S.Korea, US to hold more Iran oil talks "shortly"
>S.Korea March 1-20 exports fall 2.7 pct yr/yr-data
>S.Korea buys 2,000 T of aluminium ingot for June
>Hyundai Motor CEO says new Sonata planned in 2014
>KNOC says its consortium buys El Paso assets
>Kia Motors expects record Slovak production
Market
>S.Korea KOSPI hits 1-wk low, China worry weighs on
>S.Korea won at 1-month closing low; bonds steady
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, weighed by the energy
services sector, but gains in technology shares buoyed the
Nasdaq and helped keep the S&P 500 near four-year highs.
*Brent crude edged up slightly on Wednesday while U.S. crude
rose $1 in light trading as an unexpected drop in U.S. stockpile
outweighed a pledge by top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia to meet
any supply shortfall.
*Global stocks drifted lower after U.S. housing data was less
encouraging than expected on Wednesday and government debt
prices rose as investors sought safety in less-risky assets.
*South Korean shares fell to a one-week low on Wednesday as
renewed concerns over a slowdown in China's growth prompted
investors to take profits on recent gains.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
>GS Energy will absorb five power generation and gas-related
affiliates of GS Caltex Corp in a change of the
business structure within GS Group, according to industry
sources.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is planning to build a
NAND flash factory in Xian, western China, according to the
company.
