SEOUL, March 23 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Serious concerns over N.Korea, Iran to come up >S.Korea Jan-Feb crude imports from Iran down 14 pct >S.Korea's finance minister sees March trade surplus >S.Korea would support oil stock release -econ min >Samsung says picks Xian for first China chip plant >South Korea delegation head offers to resign >Ericsson raises stake in Korea JV >Kookmin-led group preferred bidder for GS Power MARKETS >S.Korea won claws back losses sparked by China data >S.Korea KOSPI closes flat, PMI weighs MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Cyclical sectors led U.S. stocks lower on Thursday, setting the S&P 500 up for its first negative week in six, after factory data showed a slowdown in both the euro zone and China. * Oil fell 1 percent in light activity on Thursday, dragged down by manufacturing data from China and the euro zone showing a drop in new orders that spurred fresh concerns about global fuel demand. * Oil prices plunged nearly $2 per barrel and global stocks fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday as shrinking manufacturing in China and in the two largest economies of the euro zone fueled worries about global growth. * Seoul shares are set to start weaker on Friday after lackluster manufacturing data from Europe and China rekindled worries about a global economic slowdown, sending Wall Street shares lower. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Norway has invested in the Korean bond market a total of 522 billion won ($462.15 million) so far this year, mainly by the Norwegian Central Bank, compared to 190 billion won ($168.22 million) last year, government data showed according to local media. > GS Caltex Corp has started building a lubricant oil storage that would contain 20,000 drums of oil in the city of Incheon, west of Seoul, to better prepare for increased demand from overseas, according to local media. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1129.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Richard Pullin)