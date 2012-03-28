SEOUL, March 29 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >POSCO predicts global steel market rebound in Q2 >S.Korea Q2 exporter mood picks up but still pessim >S.Korea Hana says will pursue insurance assets >Samsung C&T takes 15 pct stake in $4.8 bln CCS >Kia Motors Motors resume full production at U.S. >Samsung SDI solar exec sees turnaround in 2014 MARKETS >Seoul shares fall as profits taken in blue chips >S.Korean won weakens on dollar demand MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks declined on Wednesday as sliding oil and metals prices gave investors a reason to sell commodity-related shares. *Oil prices fell on Wednesday as a big rise in U.S. crude inventories and the prospect the United States and some European nations might tap strategic reserves sent futures into retreat. *Oil prices fell on Wednesday as the U.S. and some European governments mulled the release of strategic oil reserves, while commodity-related shares weighed on global equities. *Seoul shares fell on Wednesday after putting in their best daily performance in two weeks on Tuesday, with investors taking profits in blue chip issues that have recently outperformed the market. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday that global shipments of its Galaxy Note had exceeded 5 million. >Samsung C&T Corp and state-run Korea Gas Corp said they had finished construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Manzanillo, Mexico. >Retailer E-Land Group is mulling a 2 trillion won ($1.76 billion) bid for U.S.-based footwear company Collective Brands Inc, according to industry sources. >Hyundai Motor Co will likely delay plans to raise $1 billion via a global bond issue, according to financial industry sources. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report