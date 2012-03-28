SEOUL, March 29 - Following is a list of events in South
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>POSCO predicts global steel market rebound in Q2
>S.Korea Q2 exporter mood picks up but still pessim
>S.Korea Hana says will pursue insurance assets
>Samsung C&T takes 15 pct stake in $4.8 bln CCS
>Kia Motors Motors resume full production at U.S.
>Samsung SDI solar exec sees turnaround in 2014
MARKETS
>Seoul shares fall as profits taken in blue chips
>S.Korean won weakens on dollar demand
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks declined on Wednesday as sliding oil and metals
prices gave investors a reason to sell commodity-related
shares.
*Oil prices fell on Wednesday as a big rise in U.S. crude
inventories and the prospect the United States and some European
nations might tap strategic reserves sent futures into retreat.
*Oil prices fell on Wednesday as the U.S. and some European
governments mulled the release of strategic oil reserves, while
commodity-related shares weighed on global equities.
*Seoul shares fell on Wednesday after putting in their best
daily performance in two weeks on Tuesday, with investors taking
profits in blue chip issues that have recently outperformed the
market.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday that
global shipments of its Galaxy Note had exceeded 5 million.
>Samsung C&T Corp and state-run Korea Gas Corp
said they had finished construction of a liquefied
natural gas (LNG) terminal in Manzanillo, Mexico.
>Retailer E-Land Group is mulling a 2 trillion won ($1.76
billion) bid for U.S.-based footwear company Collective Brands
Inc, according to industry sources.
>Hyundai Motor Co will likely delay plans to raise
$1 billion via a global bond issue, according to financial
industry sources.
