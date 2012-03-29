SEOUL, March 30 Following is a list of events in
TOP STORIES
>Kia Motors to go upmarket with K9 launch in May
>Hyundai Steel sees steel market recovering in H2
>Hyundai Oilbank to delay IPO amid Iran sanctions
MARKETS
>KOSPI falls to 3-wk low; program selling weighs
>South Korea won eases on weak U.S. data, bonds up
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*The Dow managed a slim gain on Thursday while the S&P 500 and
the Nasdaq shook off most of their early losses to end slightly
lower, as investors took advantage of a sell-off to buy blue
chips that have been rallying throughout the quarter.
*Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Thursday,
snapping key technical support after growing talk of a release
of strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) by consumer nations
spurred profit-taking.
*U.S. equities pared most losses in a late-day surge on
Thursday, driven by investors snapping up big-cap names and the
notion that concerns about the jobs picture, which helped spur
the buying of safe-haven government debt, were overblown.
*South Korean shares fell to a three-week closing low on
Thursday as foreign investors dumped local futures contracts,
with sentiment dashed by the latest data that raised questions
about the strength of U.S. economic growth.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>LG Display Co Ltd will be the first in the world to
begin mass production of bendable plastic electronic papers.
>POSCO and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd
will collaborate on developing steel products for
offshore plants.
(Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)