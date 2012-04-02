SEOUL, April 3 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Korea March inflation eases; no policy shifts seen >Moody's raises S.Korea rating outlook to positive >S.Korea SK Energy shuts RFCC on outage >Samsung says China chip plant to cost $7 bln >Golf-Yoo edges Kim in Mission Hills playoff >Asia's factories busier, but hold the champagne MARKETS >KOSPI rises as financials rally on Moody's outlook >S.Korea won at nearly 2-wk closing high; bonds dip MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks started the second quarter with a bang on Monday, with the S&P 500 climbing to a fresh four-year high as manufacturing data from the United States and China helped support the outlook for economic growth. *Oil prices rose a second day on Monday, gaining 2 percent as loading delays for North Sea crude cargoes added to concerns about global supply disruptions. *Global equity markets rallied, with U.S. stocks pushing to four-year highs, and crude oil rebounded on Monday after better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data boosted investor sentiment. * South Korean shares rose on Monday, extending gains after Moody's upgraded South Korea's credit rating outlook and sparked a late rally in financials. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has reduced prices of refrigerators exported to the United States by 8 percent in the face of anti-dumping duties imposed by Washington, according to a company source. >Korea Life Insurance Co Ltd has offered the highest price for a stake in Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd , according to a source with knowledge of the matter. >Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd said it is poised to make a foray into the electric car battery business by establishing a joint venture with Canadian component company Magna E-Car. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Eun Jee Park)