SEOUL, April 3
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Korea March inflation eases; no policy shifts seen
>Moody's raises S.Korea rating outlook to positive
>S.Korea SK Energy shuts RFCC on outage
>Samsung says China chip plant to cost $7 bln
>Golf-Yoo edges Kim in Mission Hills playoff
>Asia's factories busier, but hold the champagne
MARKETS
>KOSPI rises as financials rally on Moody's outlook
>S.Korea won at nearly 2-wk closing high; bonds dip
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks started the second quarter with a bang on Monday,
with the S&P 500 climbing to a fresh four-year high as
manufacturing data from the United States and China helped
support the outlook for economic growth.
*Oil prices rose a second day on Monday, gaining 2 percent as
loading delays for North Sea crude cargoes added to concerns
about global supply disruptions.
*Global equity markets rallied, with U.S. stocks pushing to
four-year highs, and crude oil rebounded on Monday after
better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data boosted investor
sentiment.
* South Korean shares rose on Monday, extending gains after
Moody's upgraded South Korea's credit rating outlook and sparked
a late rally in financials.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has reduced prices of
refrigerators exported to the United States by 8 percent in the
face of anti-dumping duties imposed by Washington, according to
a company source.
>Korea Life Insurance Co Ltd has offered the highest
price for a stake in Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd
, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.
>Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd said it is poised
to make a foray into the electric car battery business by
establishing a joint venture with Canadian component company
Magna E-Car.
(Reporting by Eun Jee Park)