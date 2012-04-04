SEOUL, April 5 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
>
TOP STORIES
>Foreign holdings of S.Korea bonds hit record high
MARKETS
>S.Korea won snaps 3-day rally on Fed, bonds lower
>S.Korea KOSPI suffers worst fall in 3-1/2 months
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Wednesday as investors
contemplated a world without monetary stimulus and a poorly
received bond auction in Spain suggested the effects of Europe's
funding operations were waning.
*Oil fell for a second straight day Wednesday, ending about 2
percent lower after testing key technical support levels as U.S.
government data showed crude stockpiles in the world's top
consumer jumped last week to a nine-month high.
*Global stocks dropped more than 1 percent and gold tumbled to
its lowest in nearly three months on Wednesday a day after U.S.
central bank meeting minutes dented hopes for more economic
stimulus and as a Spanish debt auction drew weak results.
*Seoul shares on Wednesday fell from an eight-month closing high
in the previous session, tracking declines in global peers after
minutes from the U.S. Fed's March meeting suggested it was
shying away from more stimulus measures.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Hyundai Motor is set to produce 1,000
hydrogen-fueled cars this year to be tested in Denmark before
entering the green car market in Korea and Europe next year,
according to a company source.
>LG Display will begin constructing an LCD factory
in Guangzhou, China between May and June, according to a company
source.
>Samsung Electronics new Galaxy S3 smartphone will
have a 4.8-inch screen, according to a company source.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)