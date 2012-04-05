SEOUL, April 6 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) > TOP STORIES >Samsung Q1 profit to soar on Galaxy, Note sales >Toshiba sounds out SK hynix for joint Elpida bid >Analysis:South Korea's unloved chaebol >US court picks terms in Apple/Samsung patent case >S.Korea March retail sales post modest growth >S.Korea says Q1 FDI plans up 17 pct from year ago >North Korean refugee stands for parliament MARKETS >S.Korea won up on China's stock market; bonds slip >Seoul shares up on technicals, hitting 1-mth low MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks mostly dipped on Thursday, but the S&P 500 ended its worst week this year as growing pressure on Europe's debt markets revived concerns about the region's financial stability *Oil rose on Thursday after two straight days of losses, as a drop in U.S. jobless claims to near four-year lows and fears of Iran-related supply disruptions spurred a rebound from the previous session's heavy losses. *The euro hit a three-week low against the dollar and bonds edged higher on Thursday as Spain's debt burden fueled worries of further problems for euro zone economies and curbed appetite for riskier assets. *Seoul shares ended slightly higher on Thursday after sinking to a near one-month low earlier in the session, initially weighed by worries over a weak Spanish bond auction and dashed hopes of additional U.S stimulus, but later rebounding at a key support level. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Gyeonggi provincial police announced on Thursday that 11 employees of LG Display Co Ltd who formerly worked for Samsung Mobile Display had been arrested on suspicion of illicitly transferring technology from Samsung Mobile Display to LG Display. >LS Cable & System Ltd has completed construction of a electric cable plant in Haryana, India, part of a push to boost its presence in the region. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)