SEOUL, April 9
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>North Korea planning third nuclear test
>S.Korea March producer price inflation at 2-yr low
>Samsung awarded two contracts for Qatar's City
>US court wary of Apple request to block Samsung
MARKETS
>S.Korea won down on renewed Europe worries, bonds
>Seoul shares flat as investors await US, China data
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stock futures closed lower on Friday in brief,
holiday-thinned trading after a much weaker-than-expected report
on U.S. job growth for March.
* Oil rose on Thursday after two straight days of losses, as a
drop in U.S. jobless claims to near four-year lows and fears of
Iran-related supply disruptions spurred a rebound from the
previous session's heavy losses.
* World stock markets look poised to fall early next week and
safe-haven government debt prices could rally after U.S.
employment figures fell short of expectations on Friday.
*Seoul shares closed nearly steady on Friday with a record first
quarter profit estimate from Samsung Electronics
having limited impact as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead
of key data from the U.S. and China and a long holiday weekend
for many major markets.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Mong-koo reportedly told company
executives not to plan build any more production facilities with
the automaker expected to manufacture 8 million vehicles
annually by 2014, in a move to avoid quality issues similar to
those experienced by Japan's Toyota Motor Corp in
recent years, according to industry sources.
>The Korea Chamber of Commerce & Industry signed an agreement
with its Myanmar counterpart on Friday on expending economic
ties between two countries amid the easing of international
sanctions on the Southeast Asian nation.
>CJ Corp Chairman Lee Jae-hyun said the company
would invest aggressively in the Vietnamese market in a bid to
utilise it as a stepping stone for global growth.
