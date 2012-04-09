SEOUL, April 10 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >N.Korea readies longer range rocket >S.Korea's Twitter generation may give liberals wins >S.Korea March producer price inflation at 2-yr low >S.Korea KOMIPO to import $3.4 bln LNG from Vitol >S Korea Honam Petchem to restart unit MARKETS >KOSPI dip below 2,000 points to close at 1-mth low >Korea won down on US data, N.Korea worries; bond up MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The Dow and the S&P 500 extended losses to a fourth day on Monday, as investors took their cues from last week's disappointing jobs report, which raised fresh concerns about the U.S. economy's recovery. *Oil prices fell in light volume on Monday as revived talks on Iran's nuclear program eased fears of supply disruption, while slowing U.S. jobs growth sparked concern about demand for fuel. *Global stocks and crude oil fell on Monday as investors reacted to the surprisingly sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs growth reported last week, which raised concerns about the strength of the world's largest economy. *Seoul shares plunged to a one-month low on Monday, tracking sharp declines in Asian peers as a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised concerns of stuttering growth in the world's largest economy. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >GS Home Shopping Inc said on Monday that it would buy a 20 percent stake in unlisted China Home Shopping Group for $40 million. >Korea Development Bank said that it had signed a memorandum of understanding to buy the South Korean retail operations of HSBC Holdings PLC in order to boost its deposit base. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)