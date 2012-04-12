SEOUL, April 13 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>N.Korea official says Thurs rocket launch unlikely
>S.Korea conservatives win parliamentary poll
>China, U.N.'s Ban worried by N.Korea launch
>Samsung seen taking cellphone crown from Nokia-poll
>Hyundai US sales could top 700,000 in '12-US chief
>Shell, Asian partners in final talks on Canada LNG
>Saudi's Naimi says crude output in April 10 mln bpd
>S.Korea Feb L-money supply growth at 8-month low
MARKETS
>S.Korea won lower on N.Korea concerns; bonds firm
>S.Korea KOSPI ends lower but pares early losses
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks scored a second day of solid gains on Thursday, led
by materials and energy stocks, as investors set aside weak
figures on the domestic labor market.
*Oil rose for a second straight day on Thursday as rumours that
data will show strong growth in China's GDP boosted investor
appetite in riskier assets across several markets.
*Global stocks surged and the euro rose on Thursday after
stronger-than-expected demand at an Italian bond auction eased
worries about the euro zone debt crisis and talk that economic
growth in China may top forecasts stoked risk
appetite.
*South Korean stocks fell on Thursday, battered by the heaviest
foreign selling since early March, but managed to pare early
losses that had driven the benchmark index to one-month lows.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Samsung Card Co Ltd will likely acquire its own
shares held by amusement park operator Samsung Everland to cut
some of Samsung Group's complex cross-share holdings, according
to financial sources.
