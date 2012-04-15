SEOUL, April 16 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks closed their worst two-week slide since November
with a selloff on Friday as disappointing China growth data
sparked worries the global recovery was flagging.
*Oil prices fell on Friday and posted a weekly loss after data
showed that first-quarter economic growth in China, the world's
No. 2 oil consumer, was the weakest in nearly three years,
reinforcing concerns about slowing demand for petroleum.
*U.S. stocks closed out its worst week this year and the euro
fell on Friday after disappointing Chinese growth data stoked
worries about the strength of the global economy and a rise in
Spain's borrowing costs revived fears about the debt-plagued
euro zone.
*South Korea shares snapped a three-day losing streak on Friday
and the benchmark index regained the psychologically important
2,000-point level as investors brushed off concerns about North
Korea's rocket launch and weaker-than-expected Chinese growth
figures.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Hyundai Motor Group said on Sunday that it had completed the
registration of a newly established company, Hyundai Autron,
which will design electronic control software and
semiconductors.
>Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd has
won an order worth about $400 million from Greece-based
Angelicoussis Shipping Group to build two LNG carriers.
(Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)