SEOUL, April 17 - Following is a list of events in South
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Secure despite rocket fiasco, N.Korea's Kim lauds
>UN council set to condemn North Korean rocket
>Coached and confident, North Korea's Kim appears
>Third Kim's bloodline all that matters
>Hi-Mart share trade suspended on embezzlement
>South Korea March import price growth at 2-yr low
>S.Korea urges G20 to be ready to act on oil prices
MARKETS
> S.Korea KOSPI slides on worries of Spain's debt
> Korean won falls on Spain, dividend withdrawal
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*The Dow rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales data helped
large-cap consumer stocks, but a 4 percent slide in Apple hurt
the Nasdaq.
*Oil futures tumbled more than 2 percent on Monday after news a
major pipeline reversal that will alleviate a large U.S.
bottleneck may start ahead of schedule sparked heavy spread
trading.
* Global stocks faltered on Monday despite
stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales, while government debt
prices rose as worries about Spain's fiscal problems and a
resurgent euro zone crisis weighed on investor
sentiment.
*Seoul shares fell on Monday, tracking a wide decline in global
peers after a surge in bond yields and debt insurance costs in
Spain renewed jitters over the euro zone's financial health and
dashed investor risk appetite.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Intel Corp has acquired Olaworks, an unlisted South
Korean maker of a popular face-recognition smartphone software,
for an estimated 35 billion won ($30.74 million), according to
industry sources.
($1 = 1138.6000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)