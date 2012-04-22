SEOUL, April 23 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
>
TOP STORIES
>China assisting N.K missile program-U.S. Defense
>POSCO says in talks to raise product prices
>POSCO Q1 profit drops on weaker demand
MARKETS
>KOSPI falls as LG Chem, blue-chips weigh
>S.Korea won down on gloomy U.S. jobs data; bonds up
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks mostly rose on Friday, led by solid earnings from
McDonald's, General Electric and Microsoft, but declines in
banks and technology shares pulled indexes from their day's
highs.
* Oil prices rose on Friday as improved German business
sentiment countered nervousness about the euro zone debt crisis,
while a weaker dollar and stronger equities also lent support.
* Strong corporate earnings gave Wall Street its first positive
week for April with a gain on Friday, while the euro and oil
prices rose as worries about Europe ebbed.
* Seoul shares fell to a one-week closing low, weighed down by
broad declines in large-cap stocks led by a sharp plunge in LG
Chem, with risk appetite subdued on persistent euro
zone debt worries and disappointing U.S. economic data.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Samsung Electronics Co Ltd held the highest market
share for all areas of North American TV markets for the first
quarter, according to NPD, a market researcher.
>Hyundai Motor Group is increasing its annual fund to
collaborating firms by 50 percent to aid the collaborators in
hiring talented employees.
>Koo Bon-moo, chairman of LG Group, visited San Francisco on
Friday to find talented workers overseas for the first time
since 1995.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Paul Tait)