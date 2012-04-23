SEOUL, April 24 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) > TOP STORIES >S.Korea March Iran crude imports fall 40 pct y/y >SK Networks says drops plan to buy stake >S Korea SK Energy restarts 240,000-bpd CDU >S.Korea c.bank sells 91-day MSBs at 3.40 pct >S.Korea c.bank sells 1-year MSBs at 3.48 pct >S.Korea sells 20-year treasury bonds at 3.94 pct MARKETS >S.Korea won nearly flat ahead of Fed, BOJ meets >Seoul shares end slightly lower ahead of FOMC MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell on Monday as political turmoil in Europe cast doubts on the euro zone's ability to push through measures to end its debt crisis and as Wal-Mart sank following a report it stymied a bribery probe. *Oil edged lower on Monday on pressure from revived concerns about a euro zone economic slump and political uncertainty, while a North Sea production problem and worries about Iran and potential supply disruptions limited losses. *Investors pushed global equities and the euro lower on Monday as Dutch political turmoil and disappointing euro zone data revived fears the region's debt crisis could keep much of Europe mired in recession through the year. *South Korean shares recovered from early losses to end marginally lower on Monday, but trade was choppy with many investors on the sidelines to await cues from a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd has tripled the size of a 'Mutual Growth Fund' to support smaller partners and suppliers to 300 billion won ($263.30 million), according to a company source. >Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp together ranked first in the German automobile market in terms of sales in the first quarter, according to the German International Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (VDIK). >Hyundai Motor plans to increase its production capacity in China to 1 million cars per year by the end of next year, according to the company's top China executive. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1139.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)