SEOUL, April 27 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
>
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea Q1 GDP picks up, but uncertainties persist
>Hyundai profit jumps, defies slowdown in Europe
>Buyers of US beef keep importing after mad cow case
>S.Korea's Iran crude imports to plunge from June
>OECD cuts S.Korea 2012 growth forecast to 3.5 pct
>SK hynix reviewing Elpida, posts 3rd quarter loss
>North Korea's invective against South
>Samsung to use its quad-core process for new Galaxy
MARKETS
>S.Korea won snaps 5-day losing streak; bonds calm
>Seoul shares snap 5-day slide; growth worries weigh
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Thursday after upbeat
housing data and stronger-than-expected results from companies,
including Citrix Systems Inc, overshadowed some
high-profile earnings misses.
*Crude oil futures rose on T Thursday as a solid pickup in U.S.
home sales added to economic optimism following the U.S. Federal
Reserve's vow a day earlier that it would take further stimulus
action if needed to keep the recovery going.
*U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, buoyed by strong housing data
and earnings reports, but the euro eked out only modest gains as
disappointing labor market and European sentiment figures kept
trading choppy.
*Seoul shares snapped a five-day losing streak on solid U.S.
corporate results and reassurances from the Federal Reserve,
although gains were pared as worries over domestic economic
growth figures set in.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>The Korea Trade Commission ruled Thursday that LG Innotek Co
Ltd had not infringed Munich based Osram AG's patent
rights on light-emitting diode package manufacturing.
>The Daegu District Court ordered SK Communications Co Ltd
to pay 1 million won ($880) in damages to a social
networking website user whose private information was
compromised last year.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
($1 = 1136.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)