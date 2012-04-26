SEOUL, April 27 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) > TOP STORIES >S.Korea Q1 GDP picks up, but uncertainties persist >Hyundai profit jumps, defies slowdown in Europe >Buyers of US beef keep importing after mad cow case >S.Korea's Iran crude imports to plunge from June >OECD cuts S.Korea 2012 growth forecast to 3.5 pct >SK hynix reviewing Elpida, posts 3rd quarter loss >North Korea's invective against South >Samsung to use its quad-core process for new Galaxy MARKETS >S.Korea won snaps 5-day losing streak; bonds calm >Seoul shares snap 5-day slide; growth worries weigh MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Thursday after upbeat housing data and stronger-than-expected results from companies, including Citrix Systems Inc, overshadowed some high-profile earnings misses. *Crude oil futures rose on T Thursday as a solid pickup in U.S. home sales added to economic optimism following the U.S. Federal Reserve's vow a day earlier that it would take further stimulus action if needed to keep the recovery going. *U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, buoyed by strong housing data and earnings reports, but the euro eked out only modest gains as disappointing labor market and European sentiment figures kept trading choppy. *Seoul shares snapped a five-day losing streak on solid U.S. corporate results and reassurances from the Federal Reserve, although gains were pared as worries over domestic economic growth figures set in. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >The Korea Trade Commission ruled Thursday that LG Innotek Co Ltd had not infringed Munich based Osram AG's patent rights on light-emitting diode package manufacturing. >The Daegu District Court ordered SK Communications Co Ltd to pay 1 million won ($880) in damages to a social networking website user whose private information was compromised last year. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1136.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)