WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) TOP STORIES >South Korea says better prepared than in 2008 >Lone Star ordered to sell down KEB stake >Hana Fin to begin talks on KEB deal price >S.Korea Q3 household disposable income growth pick >Woori Inv&Sec says sets price for $563 mln rights >CJ to acquire 40pct stake in KoreaExpress for $1bl >KoreanAir fined $5.5mln in Australia for price fix

MARKETS >Seoul shares fall as cyclical stocks sold down >S.Korea won falls, posts 3rd straight losing week MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The worst week for U.S. stocks in two months ended with traders mostly sitting it out on Friday as they waited for politicians in Europe and the United States to tackle festering debt problems. * Oil fell on Friday as a bout of profit-taking following big moves in spreads this week overtook early euro zone optimism. *The euro gained on Friday on hopes that the European Central Bank may get involved in a plan to help struggling euro zone countries, but world stocks fell as many investors continued to fear a spread of the region's debt crisis into core European economies. *Seoul shares fell on Friday as investors dumped cyclical stocks such as refiners and shipyards and sought safer assets after borrowing costs for Europe's stricken economies rose.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd has finished constructing a transmission factory in the United States. >Korean corporations are looking at investing in several public sector businesses in Greece, according to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.

