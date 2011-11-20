SEOUL, Nov 21 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL)
TOP STORIES
>South Korea says better prepared than in 2008
>Lone Star ordered to sell down KEB stake
>Hana Fin to begin talks on KEB deal price
>S.Korea Q3 household disposable income growth pick
>Woori Inv&Sec says sets price for $563 mln rights
>CJ to acquire 40pct stake in KoreaExpress for $1bl
>KoreanAir fined $5.5mln in Australia for price fix
MARKETS
>Seoul shares fall as cyclical stocks sold down
>S.Korea won falls, posts 3rd straight losing week
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*The worst week for U.S. stocks in two months ended with traders
mostly sitting it out on Friday as they waited for politicians
in Europe and the United States to tackle festering debt
problems.
* Oil fell on Friday as a bout of profit-taking following big
moves in spreads this week overtook early euro zone
optimism.
*The euro gained on Friday on hopes that the European Central
Bank may get involved in a plan to help struggling euro zone
countries, but world stocks fell as many investors continued to
fear a spread of the region's debt crisis into core European
economies.
*Seoul shares fell on Friday as investors dumped cyclical stocks
such as refiners and shipyards and sought safer assets after
borrowing costs for Europe's stricken economies rose.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd has finished
constructing a transmission factory in the United States.
>Korean corporations are looking at investing in several public
sector businesses in Greece, according to the Korea
Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.
