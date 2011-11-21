SEOUL, Nov 22 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) TOP STORIES >KB Fin chairman urges c.bank consider forex lending >S.Korean exports barely grow so far in Nov >S.Korea says October power sales up 6.1 pct y/y >South Korea household credit growth slows in Q3 >S.Korea GS Retail plans up to $284 mln IPO

MARKETS >Seoul shares end down, refiners, steelmakers weigh >S.Korea won eases on deficit talk standstill, bond MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell for a fourth session on Monday, as the lack of progress in dealing with heavy debt both in the United States and Europe further sapped investor confidence in equities.

*Oil prices fell on Monday in volatile trading on fears that persistent debt problems in Europe and the United States and governments' inability to tackle them will stunt global economic growth and curb demand for petroleum. *U.S. stocks skidded on Monday, extending losses from across Europe as fears over out-of-control government debt on both sides of the Atlantic hit financial markets. *Seoul shares closed lower on Monday, dragged down by exchange rate sensitive shares such as refiners, with global jitters compounded by the apparent failure of a U.S. deficit reduction panel amidst persistent euro zone debt worries.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >China Steel Corp has asked the Taiwanese government to impose anti-dumping duties on steel products from Korea and four other countries. >Hyundai Motor Co has introduced the "Shouwang," a China-exclusive model, in China. >SK Group has ordered subsidiaries to focus on new industries such as green energy, mobile commerce solutions and health care.

(Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)