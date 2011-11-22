SEOUL, Nov 23 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) TOP STORIES >S.Korea parliament ratifies U.S.trade deal >Samsung says in last-stage talks to launch Google >S.Korea Q3 short-term FX debt burden at 5-yr low >Daewoo says inks deal to develop Israel's Tamar gas >Mitsubishi, Chinese may rescue Australia iron ore >KB, Shinhan picked to rescue debt-hit savings bank

MARKETS >Seoul shares end up helped by nuclear issues >S.Korea won hits 1-mth low as debt worries persist MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell for a fifth day in a row on Tuesday, having lost more than 5 percent over that period as borrowing costs in Spain hit another record high. *Oil prices rose in choppy trading on Tuesday as efforts to strengthen sanctions on Iran and regional unrest hiked the geopolitical fear premium and offset worries about global economic growth. *U.S. stocks fell for a fifth straight day on Tuesday, extending losses from across Europe, after worries over U.S. economic growth, while the euro rose on a new IMF initiative to contain Europe's debt crisis. *Seoul shares reversed earlier losses to eke out a small gain on Tuesday after two consecutive falling sessions, but rises were limited as a lack of progress in dealing with debt issues in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LS Industrial Systems Co Ltd has won a $115 million order from Iraq power authorities to build transmission infrastructure, according to the company. >SK Telecom Co Ltd and Qualcomm Inc announced that they would jointly develop faster Long Term Evolution (LTE) network services.

(Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)