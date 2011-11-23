SEOUL, Nov 24 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) TOP STORIES >EU regulator 'concerned' over cellphone patents war >Iraq in $396 mln power deal with HyundaiEngineering >Qualcomm wins first deal for new screens >S.Korea's Oct crude oil imports up 8.3 pct y/y

MARKETS >Seoul shares fall as tech issues, refiners dive >S.Korea won plunges further on China PMI, bonds up MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks suffered a sixth straight day of losses on Wednesday as frustration over the euro zone's debt crisis, coupled with weak Chinese factory data, further dented investor sentiment. *Crude oil futures slumped nearly 2 percent on Wednesday as weak economic data from Europe, China and the United States painted a somber outlook for global oil demand. * Wall Street closed down for a sixth straight session on Wednesday and stock markets across the world hit six-week lows as slowing factory activity in China and Germany stoked recession fears. * Seoul shares slumped on Wednesday, dragged down by large-cap technology issues as Wall Street fell overnight on euro zone debt jitters and lackluster U.S. growth data.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >POSCO has signed a preliminary deal with Google Inc to develop a "smart steel plant" incorporating Google's cutting-edge technology. >Hyundai Group filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against a shareholder of Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd for 50 billion won ($43.40 million) in damages. >The Korea Communications Commission has approved the cessation of KT Corp's 2G service, positioning the company to compete with SK Telecom Co Ltd and LG Uplus Corp in providing Long Term Evolution (LTE) network services.

($1 = 1152.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)