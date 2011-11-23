SEOUL, Nov 24 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL)
TOP STORIES
>EU regulator 'concerned' over cellphone patents war
>Iraq in $396 mln power deal with HyundaiEngineering
>Qualcomm wins first deal for new screens
>S.Korea's Oct crude oil imports up 8.3 pct y/y
MARKETS
>Seoul shares fall as tech issues, refiners dive
>S.Korea won plunges further on China PMI, bonds up
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks suffered a sixth straight day of losses on
Wednesday as frustration over the euro zone's debt crisis,
coupled with weak Chinese factory data, further dented investor
sentiment.
*Crude oil futures slumped nearly 2 percent on Wednesday as weak
economic data from Europe, China and the United States painted a
somber outlook for global oil demand.
* Wall Street closed down for a sixth straight session on
Wednesday and stock markets across the world hit six-week lows
as slowing factory activity in China and Germany stoked
recession fears.
* Seoul shares slumped on Wednesday, dragged down by large-cap
technology issues as Wall Street fell overnight on euro zone
debt jitters and lackluster U.S. growth data.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>POSCO has signed a preliminary deal with Google Inc
to develop a "smart steel plant" incorporating Google's
cutting-edge technology.
>Hyundai Group filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against a
shareholder of Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
for 50 billion won ($43.40 million) in damages.
>The Korea Communications Commission has approved the cessation
of KT Corp's 2G service, positioning the company to
compete with SK Telecom Co Ltd and LG Uplus Corp
in providing Long Term Evolution (LTE) network
services.
($1 = 1152.1000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)