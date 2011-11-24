SEOUL, Nov 25 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL)
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea Nov consumer inflation expectations ease
>POSCO mulling buying stakes in Mitsubishi
Australia >Hyundai Motor says to end overnight work
in 2013 >North Korean defectors aim to cook up
new lives
>Korea NPS seen buying $10 bln in fx market in 2012
>Korea regulators launch probe into KEB over board
MARKETS
>Seoul shares edge up off early fall,led by telecoms
>Korea won falls for 5th session on euro zone gloom
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks suffered a sixth straight day of losses on
Wednesday as frustration over the euro zone's debt crisis,
coupled with weak Chinese factory data, further dented investor
sentiment.
*Oil prices rose modestly in holiday-thinned trading on Thursday
after France said it was pushing for a Europe-wide ban on crude
imports from Iran, ratcheting up geopolitical risk in a
tightening market.
* German government bond yields hit their highest in nearly a
month and world stocks held near 7-week lows on Thursday, a day
after a weak debt sale in Berlin fanned fears the euro zone debt
crisis is starting to threaten its biggest economy.
* Seoul shares rebounded from earlier losses to end higher on
Thursday, despite investor concern over a lackluster German bond
auction that rang alarm bells on Europe's ailing debt
markets.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Cheil Industries Inc, an apparel company which is
an affiliate of Samsung Group, said Thursday that it had
acquired Italian fashion brand Colombo Via Della Spiga.
>Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd signed an MOU on Thursday with
Takata Corp to jointly develop automobile safety
components.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
($1 = 1152.1000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)