SEOUL, Nov 29 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL)
>October current account data 0800
TOP STORIES
>Samsung says expects to top 2011 smartphone sales
>S.Korea Dec manufacturers' outlook at 4 month high
>Mirae in $481 mln deal to buy Brazil building
>KNOC finds extra 11 mln bbls crude in Kazakhstan
>Nexon sets IPO price range at Y1,200-Y1,400
>S.Korea YNCC shuts No.3 cracker due to power cut
MARKETS
>Seoul shares rise 2.2 pct on tech issues, builders
>S.Korea won rebounds on euro zone hope, bonds fall
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks rebounded from seven days of losses on Monday as
investors used the latest effort from European leaders to
resolve the region's debt crisis as an opportunity to cover
short positions.
*Oil prices rose on Monday as another bout of optimism over
Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis and a robust start
to U.S. holiday sales fueled the strongest risk-asset rally in a
month.
*World stocks jumped and the euro also rose on Monday as
optimism grew that European leaders were readying a plan to
resolve the region's debt crisis.
*Seoul shares rebounded on Monday after posting their biggest
weekly fall in nine weeks, with gains led by technology stocks
including Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics
.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters.
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>SK Planet, the mobile platform unit of SK Telecom,
has entered the Japanese market with an application store for
Android.
>LS Cable & System Ltd said that it had opened a
research and development center in the central Chinese city of
Wuhan to strengthen its footing in the world's No.2 economy.
>The Export-Import Bank of Korea said that it had inked
strategic alliances with six banks in Kuwait, Qatar and the
United Arab Emirates as part of efforts to strengthen its
financial network in the Middle East.
>Citing a slowdown in exports, the OECD lowered Korea's economic
growth outlook for this year to 3.7 percent, down 0.9 percentage
points from its forecast in May.
(Reporting by Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)