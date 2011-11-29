SEOUL, Nov 30 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL)
>Industrial output data 0800
TOP STORIES
>Mando says wins $520 mln GM supply deal
>South Korea Oct c/a surplus edges up to $2.10 bln
>PREVIEW-South Korea inflation seen rising in Nov
>S.Korea index rebasing brings down 2011 inflation
>BoK frets about household,not foreign debt
MARKETS
>Seoul shares gain 2.3 pct on techs, foreign buying
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Dow and S&P 500 advanced for a second day on Tuesday as
stronger-than-expected consumer confidence data and hopes for
further progress on a solution to Europe's fiscal mess bolstered
sentiment.
*Oil prices rose on Tuesday on a report of improved U.S.
consumer confidence, an Italian bond auction attracting demand
and after an attack by Iranian protesters on two British embassy
compounds in Tehran.
*Global stocks and the euro rose on Tuesday on a rebound in U.S.
consumer confidence and after an Italian debt sale met strong
demand despite rates that analysts warned were
unsustainable.
*Seoul shares rose on Tuesday as technology stocks like LG
Display and Samsung Electronics were
lifted by solid U.S. holiday sales and foreign investors snapped
an eight-session selling streak.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>SK Innovation said on Tuesday that it bought back
174 gas stations it sold five years ago for a total of 630
billion won ($550.1 million).
($1 = 1145.2500 Korean won)
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)