SEOUL, Dec 1 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >November consumer price index data 0800 >November preliminary trade balance 0900 >HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index 0900 TOP STORIES >N.Korea says uranium enrichment moves briskly >Hana set to cut $3.8 bln KEB buy by around 7 pct >Samsung C&T buying Apollo oil unit for $772 mln >LG replaces appliances chief; mobile head stays >S.Korea Oct factory output falls, inventories grow >Clinton tells developing world to be wary >Samsung scores rare patent win vs Apple MARKETS >Seoul shares edge lower after gains; Hana rallies >South Korean won extends rally but cuts gains MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday after major central banks agreed to make cheaper dollar loans for struggling European banks to prevent the euro-zone debt woes from turning into a full-blown credit crisis. *Brent crude futures fell on Wednesday as an unexpected rise in U.S. oil inventories stemmed an early rally ignited by the top central banks' joint intervention to avoid a global liquidity crunch. *Global stocks and the euro rallied on Wednesday after the world's leading central banks acted jointly to provide cheaper dollar funding for European banks facing a cash crunch. *Seoul shares finished modestly lower on Wednesday after sharp recent gains, but firm rises in LG Electronics and Hana Financial Group gave the market support. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd has reshuffled 85 high-ranking positions to revitalize its working environment. >KB Kookmin Card, a unit of KB Financial Group, has agreed to reduce its fees on purchases of products from Hyundai Motor Co. >Hyundai Elevator Co Ltd has sold seven high-speed elevators to Venezuela.