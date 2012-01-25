SEOUL, Jan 26 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >Central bank advance Q4 GDP data 0800 >Federation of Korean Industries to release its February business outlook survey index TOP STORIES >S.Korea hikes Iran crude imports 20 pct in 2011 >Korea c.bank awards 2trln won in deposit facilities MARKETS >Won hits 7-wk high, posts 5-session gaining streak >Seoul shares end flat after touching 6-mth peak MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Big profits from Apple and a promise from the Federal Reserve to keep rock-bottom rates for at least two more years powered the U.S. stock market higher on Wednesday. *Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as investors cheered a plan by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low at least through late 2014, much longer than it had said previously, in a move aimed at helping speed the slow economic recovery. *The dollar weakened and world stocks rose on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve extended its pledge on maintaining interest rates at ultra-low levels until at least late 2014, much later than markets had expected. *Seoul shares ended nearly flat on Wednesday, back-pedalling after an early rally that saw the main bourse touch a six-month intraday peak as retail and institutional investors cashed in on recent gains, despite an extended buying run by offshore investors. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Sales of LG Electronics Inc's Optimus LTE smartphone have reached 1 million since its release in October, according to the company on Wednesday. >Maeil Dairies Co Ltd is building its business with foreign breweries and is considering importing beer from Japanese premium brand Yebisu, produced by Sapporo Breweries Ltd. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)