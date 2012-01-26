SEOUL, Jan 27 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >Civic groups to send food aid to North Korea for the first time since death of Kim Jong-il. >Samsung Electronics expected to report record profits for the fourth quarter. Around 0000 GMT TOP STORIES >S.Korea's weak Q4 growth to pressure c.bank >S.Korea closely watching rising fund inflow, sees >Hyundai Q4 profit up; bullish on European sales >Hyundai Motor targets 15.4 pct rise in Europe sales >North Korea's new nuclear plant a safety worry - e >It's all in the name, says Korea's ruling party MARKETS >Seoul shares eke out gain;retail, institution sells >S.Korea won hits more than 10-wk high despite weak MARKET SNAPSHOTS *A month-long rally on Wall Street appears to be sputtering as stocks slipped on Thursday in what investors called a possible warning of weakness ahead. *Crude oil futures rose on Thursday a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve said interest rates should remain low well into 2014 and data showed an increase in orders for U.S. manufactured goods. *U.S. stocks sagged on Thursday as traders cashed in on red-hot bank and technology shares, while the Federal Reserve's commitment to easy money to help the U.S. economy rebound weakened the dollar. * Seoul shares edged up on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates low for a longer-than-expected period, but gains were capped as retail and institutional investors cashed in on the market's recent gaining streak. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LG Life Sciences Ltd said it had taken over Japanese cosmetics company Ginza Stefany Cosmetics Co. Ltd to enter the Japanese market. >Samsung Group announced that it is planning to recruit 3,000 employees this year. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)