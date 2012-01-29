SEOUL, Jan 30 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Smartphones power record Samsung profit; sets $22 >Apple overtakes Samsung in Q4 smartphone sales >LG Display Q4 loss narrows, stable panel price >Kia Motors targets double-digit growth in Europe,US >S.Korea may need more steps on inflows >Korea warns of trade finance squeeze on Europe woes >Hana Financial gets OK to buy KEB, Lone Star to ex >FXNEWS-Lone Star, Hana deal may support USD/KRW >Top ally of S.Korea's president quits amid graft s >Noh targets rookie honours for debut PGA campaign MARKETS >Korea KOSPI inches up;Samsung Elec at all-time high >S.Korea won snaps 6-day rally on intervention fear MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks trimmed losses to end little changed on Friday, as investors saw dips in the market as an opportunity to buy into what has been a strong first month of 2012. *Brent crude prices rose a second straight day on Friday as Iran's upcoming parliamentary vote on halting exports to the European Union kept supply uncertainty in focus and another U.S. refinery problem helped send gasoline futures surging. *World stocks fell on Friday on news the U.S. economy grew more slowly than expected in the last quarter of 2011, while the euro rose on hopes of an imminent deal on Greece's debt that could help avert a disorderly default. *Seoul shares edged up to set a fresh six-month closing high on Friday after a rangebound session, but profit-taking slowed their rally to a snail's pace with investors reluctant to take more aggressive bets on underlying earnings caution. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Motor Co will place turbo engines in its premium sedan, Genesis, and introduce a turbo engine model lineup to compete with BMW AG and Volkswagen AG . >LG Electronics Inc will release a new five-inch smart phone model with a 4:3 screen ratio and tablet PC features in the Korean market next month. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)